7/08/2017
Warner Bros.Has 'Justice League', 'Aquaman', 'Blade Runner 2049', & More Headed To Comic-Con
At this point it's no guarantee that the big studios will bring anything to Comic-Con, but it does look like we can count on Marvel and Warner Bros. to keep showing off their superhero wares in Hall H. While Marvel has previously confirmed their participation, likely as the final panel of the night on Saturday, Warner Bros. has now revealed what they'll be doing earlier in the day, and it's everything fans could have hoped for.
According to Deadline, Warner Bros. will bring Justice League and Aquaman to Hall H. Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, and Ray Fisher will be there to talk about the November 17th team flick, and there will also be some focus on 2018's Aquaman movie. Expect plenty of footage from both.
Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg will be on hand to show off his adaptation of Ready Player One, with stars Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke and T.J. Miller hitting the stage. The book's author, Ernest Cline, will also be on hand.
And finally, legendary pop culture icon Harrison Ford will be back for a non-Star Wars film for the first time since Ender's Game (Gee, how'd that work out?) to hype Blade Runner 2049. Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright (Let's hope she attends the Justice League panel, too), Mackenzie Davis, Lennie James (Who will likely be on The Walking Dead panel also), the film's writers, and director Denis Villeneuve will be on stage for the anticipated sci-fi sequel.
Warner Bros.' will hold their Hall H panel on Saturday July 22nd at 11am. I'll have been in line since Friday night to get in, and may fall asleep during the whole thing. Surely you'll understand.