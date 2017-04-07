Vin Diesel & F. Gary Gray Weigh In On Michelle Rodriguez's 'Fast & Furious' Criticism

Last week Michelle Rodriguez got more than a few engines overheated when she teased leaving the Fast & Furious franchise if the female characters weren't treated better. Since the beginning in 2001 it's been Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, and now Dwayne Johnson pretty much dominating the screen time, but more importantly they've been the entire storyline focus throughout, and Rodriguez wants to see that change. Well now Diesel and The Fate of the Furious director F. Gary Gray have weighed in with their thoughts. Do they agree with her?
Well, Gray doesn't sound like he wants to commit one way or the other. He tells Business Insider...
"Here’s the thing, I’m the new guy and I thought with Fate of the Furious as it relates to women, I thought there was a strong representation of women in the movie when you bring on what I thought was one of the strongest antagonists in Charlize Theron. And then you have Helen Mirren, who has a cameo that’s strong... I can’t speak for Michelle, she has a very specific point of view and I can’t take anything away from that, but I would like to think that with The Fate of the Furious specifically, I can’t speak to the other films, I thought the combination of female characters was pretty strong."
Gray's right that he's the new guy and didn't really have a hand in Chris Morgan's script, but just because Fate of the Furious had women in it doesn't mean they had good, meaty roles. Again, it was Diesel who drove the action (pun intended) and that's probably how it will always be.
Or will it? Diesel's Instagram post, which features a video of him and Rodriguez in which she acknowledges that he isn't the problem, would seem to suggest his support of her cause.
Nobody has more power over the direction of these movies than Vin Diesel. If he really wants to see a change, change will happen. Period. So we'll see if he listens to Rodriguez and then does anything about it. The Fate of the Furious hits home release on July 11th, and you should probably pre-order it now.