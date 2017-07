Vin Diesel & F. Gary Gray Weigh In On Michelle Rodriguez's 'Fast & Furious' Criticism

Proud of Our saga... but we must try to reach higher each time. The challenge is what makes it fun and exciting. Its also why this saga has reached the level that it has... you have been the best fans in film history and we are forever grateful... Dom and Letty. A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Jun 30, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

Last week Michelle Rodriguez got more than a few engines overheated when she teased leaving the Fast & Furious franchise if the female characters weren't treated better. Since the beginning in 2001 it's been Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, and now Dwayne Johnson pretty much dominating the screen time, but more importantly they've been the entire storyline focus throughout, and Rodriguez wants to see that change. Well now Diesel and The Fate of the Furious director F. Gary Gray have weighed in with their thoughts. Do they agree with her?Well, Gray doesn't sound like he wants to commit one way or the other. He tells Business Insider. ..Gray's right that he's the new guy and didn't really have a hand in Chris Morgan's script, but just because Fate of the Furious had women in it doesn't mean they had good, meaty roles. Again, it was Diesel who drove the action (pun intended) and that's probably how it will always be.Or will it? Diesel's Instagram post, which features a video of him and Rodriguez in which she acknowledges that he isn't the problem, would seem to suggest his support of her cause.Nobody has more power over the direction of these movies than Vin Diesel. If he really wants to see a change, change will happen. Period. So we'll see if he listens to Rodriguez and then does anything about it.hits home release on July 11th, and you should probably pre-order it now