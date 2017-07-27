7/27/2017
'Triple Frontier' Still Lives As Mark Wahlberg, Charlie Hunnam, & More Join The Cast
Triple Frontier simply won't die, and we can look at this in only one way: Damn that script must be killer. Penned by Oscar winner Mark Boal to be directed by his The Hurt Locker director, Kathryn Bigelow, it originally had a cast of Will Smith, Tom Hanks, and Johnny Depp. They all bailed out, only to be revived when J.C. Chandor (All is Lost) came aboard to direct Tom Hardy, Channing Tatum, and Mahershala Ali. The drug war drama got hit again when Paramount dropped the film, losing Hardy and Tatum in the process, only to have Netflix pick up the rights. Finally, it was Ben and Casey Affleck who began circling it a few months back only to have that go belly up. It's tough getting Ben to commit to anything these days, I guess.
And now there's been another shuffling of the deck as Mark Wahlberg, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Game of Thrones' Pedro Pascal are coming aboard. No mention of Ali who may be too busy with the newly-confirmed True Detective season three. Anyway, the film takes place in the dangerous border zone between Paraguay, Argentina, and Brazil, a hot bed for organized crime and drug trafficking.
Like I said, the script must be killer.
Pascal has a relationship with Netflix through his seasons on Narcos, while Wahlberg was originally to work with Chandor on Deepwater Horizon before the latter was replaced by Peter Berg. Now they'll get that chance. Hopefully. At this point it'd be unwise to presume anything in regards to this film. Everybody may drop out tomorrow. [Deadline]