Trailer For Todd Haynes' 'Wonderstruck' Captures The Magic Of Cinema

Author Brian O. Selznick is on hand here at Comic-Con promoting his book, so it only makes sense that now is the time to drop the first trailer for Todd Haynes' adaptation.Haynes' followup tois an unexpected choice for the filmmaker, but the reviews out of Cannes have been nothing short of phenomenal. The film, which pays homage to silent films and others of that era, tells two interconnected stories in different eras. The first follows Ben (Oakes Fegley), a boy from Minnesota in 1977 who escapes from his family to find his father in New York. The other story takes place in 1927 New Jersey and follows Rose (Millicent Simmonds), a girl who escapes from the home she's been locked away in to find her favorite actress. The cinematography is stunning, and really looks to be imbued with a sense of magic and wonder, much like Selznick's previous adaptation,Also starring Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams,opens October 20th.