Trailer For Netflix Doc 'Icarus' Exposes Russia's Olympic-Level Cheating

There have always been jokes about the Russians and how far they'd go to win Olympic medals. I think we've seen, through our own recent Presidential elections, that cheating to get what they want is very much a part of their repertoire. But how deep does all of it go? Bryan Fogel's controversial Sundance documentaryexposes the Russian doping scandal that rocked the Sochi Olympics.What's interesting about the film is Fogel's hook, which finds the director and cyclist doping himself, under supervision of Russian doctor Grigory Rodchenkov, who would eventually turn whistleblower exposing Russia's sports program. Here's the synopsis:While I missed the film at Sundance, I heard really good things about it there and am interested in seeing where it goes. That said, I've also heard there's been some editing done to it, so who knows how much has changed from the version that was screened. Netflix will debuton August 4th, because apparently they get all of the documentaries now.