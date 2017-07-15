'Toy Story 4' Gets A New Director; Pixar Plans Untitled "Suburban Fantasy World" Film

Pixar's been doing a bit of shuffling around with. They've already bumped around the release date a little bit, and now it's been revealed at D23 that John Lasseter, who was originally on board to direct it, will step aside and allow co-director Josh Cooley to take over solo.That shouldn't be too much of a big deal. Cooley was the director of theshort film,, which was pretty good. Other than a video showing a day in the life of a Pixar director there weren't any new details on the film shared. So I guess it's still going to be an animated romantic-comedy about Woody and Bo-Peep, which sounds like it would make a better short film than a sequel to arguably Pixar's most popular franchise. Rashida Jones and Will McCormack, who wroter, penned the script. The film is set to open on June 21st 2019.Meanwhile, Pixar also has another original film on the way, this one fromdirector, Dan Scanlon. The untitled film is described as taking place in a "suburban fantasy world" where only magical creatures such as elves, fairies, and trolls exist, no humans at all. Checking out the press release it sounds like a story that could be a little downbeat, though...I imagine it'll be a lot like, starting off somber than launching into high adventure.Expect more details to come on this one, and probablyas D23 continues.