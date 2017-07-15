7/15/2017
'Toy Story 4' Gets A New Director; Pixar Plans Untitled "Suburban Fantasy World" Film
Pixar's been doing a bit of shuffling around with Toy Story 4. They've already bumped around the release date a little bit, and now it's been revealed at D23 that John Lasseter, who was originally on board to direct it, will step aside and allow co-director Josh Cooley to take over solo.
That shouldn't be too much of a big deal. Cooley was the director of the Inside Out short film, Riley's First Date, which was pretty good. Other than a video showing a day in the life of a Pixar director there weren't any new details on the film shared. So I guess it's still going to be an animated romantic-comedy about Woody and Bo-Peep, which sounds like it would make a better short film than a sequel to arguably Pixar's most popular franchise. Rashida Jones and Will McCormack, who wrote Celeste and Jesse Forever, penned the script. The film is set to open on June 21st 2019.
Meanwhile, Pixar also has another original film on the way, this one from Monsters University director, Dan Scanlon. The untitled film is described as taking place in a "suburban fantasy world" where only magical creatures such as elves, fairies, and trolls exist, no humans at all. Checking out the press release it sounds like a story that could be a little downbeat, though...
According to Scanlon, who lost his father at a very young age, the film is inspired by the question he’s always asked: who was my father? The story is set in a world with no humans—only elves, trolls and sprites—“anything that would be on the side of a van in the ’70s,” said the director. “In the film, we’re going to tell the story of two teenage elf brothers whose father died when they were too young to remember him. But thanks to the little magic still left in the world, the boys embark on a quest that will allow them a chance to spend one last magical day with their father.”
I imagine it'll be a lot like Up, starting off somber than launching into high adventure.
Expect more details to come on this one, and probably Toy Story 4 as D23 continues.