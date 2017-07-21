Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, & Tiger Chen Kick Butt In First Trailer For 'Triple Threat'

How can you possibly go wrong with the martial skills of Tony Jaa (Ong Bak), Iko Uwais (The Raid), and Tiger Chen (Man of Tai Chi)? Well, you could give them an unproven director to work with. To be fair, Triple Threat still looks pretty cool, but imagine how it would look if Chad Stahelski (John Wick) was still directing it rather than Jesse V. Johnson, who you've never heard of and neither have I.
The film's plot is super basic, mercenaries vs. assassins or whatever. But who cares when you have these guys, plus Scott Adkins and Michael Jai White, kicking ass all over the place? Here's the synopsis anyway:
A hit contract is taken out on a billionaires daughter intent on bringing down a major crime syndicate. A down and out team of mercenaries must take on a group of professional assassins and stop them before they kill their target.
Triple Threat will be released soon but doesn't have a release date.