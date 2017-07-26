7/26/2017
Tom Hardy Will Cover The Bosnian War In 'My War Gone By, I Miss It So'
The last major film on the Bosnian War was Angelina Jolie's underrated In the Land of Blood and Honey, but now one is in the works with just as big of a name attached. Tom Hardy will star in My War Gone By, I Miss It So, an adaptation of the 1999 memoir by war correspondent Anthony Lloyd.
Gavin O'Connor, who worked with Hardy on 2011's MMA drama, Warrior, will produce and direct. Lloyd's memoir chronicles his experiences documenting the war, including a heroin addiction that he battled while reporting from the frontlines.
Here is what Hardy told Variety about joining the project...
“‘My War Gone By’ is a brutal yet sensitive story which addresses both the nature of addiction and the experience of war. I was struck by Anthony’s work and words, experiences, and for me his is an important voice and an important book.”
For now you can check out Hardy in a different war as part of Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk.