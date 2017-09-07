Tom Cruise Drops First 'Mission: Impossible 6' Photo As Shooting Wraps In New Zealand





Thank you to the amazing people of New Zealand! I've had a great time filming the next Mission: Impossible here. pic.twitter.com/GqSmAJpQ7q July 9, 2017

We're still so far away fromthat it hasn't even been given an official title yet. There's still plenty of shooting left for director Christopher McQuarrie and plenty of insane stunts for his best bud Tom Cruise, but it does appear they are done with the first leg of it in New Zealand, and the actor dropped this cast photo to show his appreciation to everyone who helped them wrap so quickly.The image features Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, surrounded by Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, and Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell. The rest of the cast includes Alec Baldwin, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Henry Cavill, Sean Harris, and Simon Pegg. Filming will resume in London, and possibly to India.Mission: Impossible Rogue Protocol Reloaded 6 opens July 27th 2018.