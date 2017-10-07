7/10/2017
The Trailer For Awkward Indie Comedy 'Lemon' Needs To Be Experienced
I checked out Lemon while at Sundance earlier this year based solely on the cast. I have a thing where I'll see anything that Michael Cera is in, but this one also had Judy Greer, Nia Long, Gillian Jacobs, and Brett Gelman, who I dug on FX's Married. Let's just say I wasn't prepared for the cringe-worthy comedy that followed, and now you can get a glimpse at what I endured.
To be fair, there are a good number of people who really dug Janicza Bravo's directorial debut. Lemon is one of those movies that at times is so bad it's uncomfortable, and yet on occasion something will click. None of it, not one moment of it, makes a lick of damn sense, but as individual snippets of awkward, marginally offensive humor (There's a whole thing with Gelman and The Jeffersons' Marla Gibbs that goes way out of bounds) it's a film worth experiencing. I guarantee the post-movie conversation will be spirited. Here's the synopsis:
Lemon: a person or thing that proves to be defective, imperfect, or unsatisfactory. Isaac Lachmann is a dud. Isaac Lachmann is 40. Isaac Lachmann is a man in free fall immobilized by mediocrity. His career is going nowhere. His girlfriend of ten years is leaving him. And his overbearing family doesn’t help matters. What did he do to deserve this? Things were supposed to work out differently for him. Isaac Lachmann had big dreams. Now he just watches as life unravels.
Lemon hits VOD and theaters on August 18th.