The Trailer For Awkward Indie Comedy 'Lemon' Needs To Be Experienced

I checked outwhile at Sundance earlier this year based solely on the cast. I have a thing where I'll see anything that Michael Cera is in, but this one also had Judy Greer, Nia Long, Gillian Jacobs, and Brett Gelman, who I dug on FX's. Let's just say I wasn't prepared for the cringe-worthy comedy that followed, and now you can get a glimpse at what I endured.To be fair, there are a good number of people who really dug Janicza Bravo's directorial debut.is one of those movies that at times is so bad it's uncomfortable, and yet on occasion something will click. None of it, not one moment of it, makes a lick of damn sense, but as individual snippets of awkward, marginally offensive humor (There's a whole thing with Gelman and' Marla Gibbs that goes way out of bounds) it's a film worth experiencing. I guarantee the post-movie conversation will be spirited. Here's the synopsis:hits VOD and theaters on August 18th.