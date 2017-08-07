7/08/2017
The Plot Synopses For 'Game Of Thrones'' First 3 Episodes Are Hilariously Thin
HBO has spent months keeping everything about the upcoming season of Game of Thrones buried under lock and key, so you think with a week to go they're going to spill anything? Hardly. Even now, as they reveal the titles and plot info on the first three episodes, they don't really tell you a darn thing. Here they are:
Episode #61: “Dragonstone”
Jon (Kit Harington) organizes the defense of the North. Cersei (Lena Headey) tries to even the odds. Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) comes home.
Written for television by David Benioff & D. B. Weiss; directed by Jeremy Podeswa.
Episode #62: “Stormborn”
Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) receives an unexpected visitor. Jon (Kit Harington) faces a revolt. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) plans the conquest of Westeros.
Written for television by Bryan Cogman; directed by Mark Mylod.
Episode #63: “The Queen’s Justice”
Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) holds court. Cersei (Lena Headey) returns a gift. Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) learns from his mistakes.
Written for television by David Benioff & D. B. Weiss; directed by Mark Mylod.
See, not much there been the loosest of descriptions. In fact, most of them sound like titles for mumblecore movies, "Daenerys Comes Home", "Jaime Learns From His Mistakes", etc.
Game of Thrones returns to HBO on July 16th. Are you excited yet?