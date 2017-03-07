7/03/2017
The 'Open Water 3: Cage Dive' Trailer Plunges You Into Shark-Filled Depths
Other than Jaws, my favorite shark movie ever is 2003's Open Water. The low-budget thriller was a hit at Sundance, and then went on to break $55M on a budget of about $500K. It worked because it had real-life cred as it was based on a true story, and the director used live sharks to recreate their authentic behavior. The result was a movie that still makes me tense up when watching it. The overly-produced sequel, Open Water 2: Adrift, was awful, but my hopes are up for the latest installment, Open Water 3: Cage Dive.
What's ironic about both of the sequels is that they were originally standalone efforts but were tied into Open Water because it's a recognizable brand. Starring nobody I've ever heard of and directed by Gerald Rascionato, who is new to me too, the film follows three Americans who execute a shark cage dive as an audition for an extreme reality TV show. When the situation goes south, they find themselves stranded in shark infested waters, but at least they're getting some killer footage!
Open Water 3: Cage Dive hits theaters and VOD on August 11th.