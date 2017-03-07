The 'Open Water 3: Cage Dive' Trailer Plunges You Into Shark-Filled Depths

Other than, my favorite shark movie ever is 2003's. The low-budget thriller was a hit at Sundance, and then went on to break $55M on a budget of about $500K. It worked because it had real-life cred as it was based on a true story, and the director used live sharks to recreate their authentic behavior. The result was a movie that still makes me tense up when watching it. The overly-produced sequel,, was awful, but my hopes are up for the latest installment,What's ironic about both of the sequels is that they were originally standalone efforts but were tied intobecause it's a recognizable brand. Starring nobody I've ever heard of and directed by Gerald Rascionato, who is new to me too, the film follows three Americans who execute a shark cage dive as an audition for an extreme reality TV show. When the situation goes south, they find themselves stranded in shark infested waters, but at least they're getting some killer footage!hits theaters and VOD on August 11th.