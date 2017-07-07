7/07/2017
'The Grudge' Reboot Lands 'The Eyes Of My Mother' Director
A reboot of The Grudge has been in the works for a few years with Sam Raimi attached, and while some hoped he'd take his horror prowess to directing it himself, that job is going to somebody else who is very talented. Deadline reports Nicolas Pesce, who directed the stylish indie horror The Eyes of My Mother will be the guy to make weird cat-looking kids scary again.
2004's The Grudge was directed by Takashi Shimazu but was based on his Japanese film, Ju-On. The American version, which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar a an exchange student in Tokyo, deals with a supernatural curse that causes uncontrollable rage in those possessed by it. It was one of the early wave of low-budget horrors that proved to be huge box office hits, costing roughly $10M and earning $187M worldwide. A 2006 sequel saw diminishing returns, costing more and earning only $70M, and a third film released in 2009 went straight-to-DVD.
No word on when this will roll but it will have to wait until Pesce wraps up on his thriller, Piercing, which stars Mia Wasikowska.