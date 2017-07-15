The First 'Avengers: Infinity War' Footage Just Hit D23, And It Sounds Incredible

I expect that Marvel will be dropping some amazing footage from Avengers: Infinity War at Comic-Con, but today it was all about D23. They didn't disappoint, as Marvel revealed the first look at the epic teamup flick that unites all of the corners of the MCU.
The stage was crowded with heroes and villains as Josh Brolin, who plays the biggest baddie of all, Thanos, took to the stage. He was soon joined by Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Don Cheadle, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, and Chadwick Boseman. They were soon joined by co-director Joe Russo, who came without Anthony because somebody had to keep directing.
Hey look, I wasn't there so I can't describe the footage for myself. So here's how io9 described it since I think they did the most thorough job:
The footage began with probably a two-minute intro of footage from the first several movies, all focusing on the Infinity Stones we’ve seen so far. Then, the Marvel Studios logo, and on to the new stuff.
The Guardians of the Galaxy are flying around. “Put on your mean faces,” Star-Lord says, because he expects something nasty. There has been crazy destruction, and then a body smashes up against their ship. “Get it away,” Rocket says. They bring the body in and it’s Thor. (Spoilers for Ragnarok, we guess?) Mantis wakes him up and Thor jumps up and exclaims “Who the hell are you guys?”
Next we see the Guardians with Thor, flying to another planet, and when they arrive—again, it’s just massive destruction again. They all know something is very wrong.
Cut to Earth. Scarlet Witch is moving around some cars or something and a female voiceover says “Death follows him like a shadow.” Loki emerges and presents the Tesseract to someone who is taller than him.
Cut to Queens and the hairs on the arm of a young Peter Parker stand up on end. He turns around in fear and we see a ship flying toward a planet we assume is Earth. “We have one advantage,” Tony Stark says. “He’s coming to us.” As the ship crashes, we see Mantis, Iron Man, Star-Lord, Doctor Strange, and a few others characters in total shock.
“Fun really isn’t something one considers when balancing the universe,” a voice says. Gamora turns around in total horror. “But this puts a smile on my face.” Star-Lord: “Oh no.” And out of a black hole emerges the purple madman, Thanos.
A fight begins. Doctor Strange is putting down platforms and Star-Lord is jumping off them, shooting his guns. Cut to Spider-Man, in his new suit revealed at the end of Homecoming, jumping through the air. A shot of Vision behind bars. A shot of a Wakandan army which includes Bucky. Captain America comes out of shadows with a full beard. Black Widow is shown with blonde hair. Iron Man has new, very sleek armor. Someone is using the Hulkbuster armor. Just a huge montage of shots.
Peter Parker is on the ground very hurt. “I’m sorry Tony,” he says behind tears with Iron Man holding his head. Thanos grabs Thor’s head and squeezes. Then Thanos, in the heat of battle with the Infinity Gauntlet on his hand, uses the power of the two stones he has (Purple and Blue, I think) to grab a moon. He starts to drag it toward whatever planet everyone is standing on. The debris starts to fly and... cut to title card.
Sounds absolutely awesome, and I can't wait to see it for myself. Chances are Marvel will drop this online soon, but it will probably be after their panel at Comic-Con next weekend.
Finally, we know that Thanos won't be fighting all of these heroes alone, although it sounds as if he could. So who will be joining his mad quest for destruction? It's been confirmed that Thanos' sidekicks will be the Black Order: Corvus Glaive, Proxima Midnight, Ebony Maw, and Black Dwarf. In the comics they are practically strong enough as individuals to take out the Avengers, so yeah, this squad is definitely worth spending a couple of movies on. What appears to be the difference in the MCU version is that they'll actually be Thanos' kids, making them siblings to Gamora and Nebula. Expect that to be a major issue going forward.
Children of Thanos revealed. pic.twitter.com/RWT4HS8tnR— Louis D'Esposito (@louisde2) July 15, 2017
Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4th 2018.The Black Order are confirmed to be #AvengersInfinityWar Corvus Glaive, Proxima Midnight, Ebony Maw, and Cull Obsidian. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/kOUDPWmkv6— MrVicks (@MrVicks) July 15, 2017