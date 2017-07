The First 'Avengers: Infinity War' Footage Just Hit D23, And It Sounds Incredible

I expect that Marvel will be dropping some amazing footage fromat Comic-Con, but today it was all about D23. They didn't disappoint, as Marvel revealed the first look at the epic teamup flick that unites all of the corners of the MCU.The stage was crowded with heroes and villains as Josh Brolin, who plays the biggest baddie of all, Thanos, took to the stage. He was soon joined by Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Don Cheadle, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, and Chadwick Boseman. They were soon joined by co-director Joe Russo, who came without Anthony because somebody had to keep directing.Hey look, I wasn't there so I can't describe the footage for myself. So here's how io9 described it since I think they did the most thorough job:Sounds absolutely awesome, and I can't wait to see it for myself. Chances are Marvel will drop this online soon, but it will probably be after their panel at Comic-Con next weekend.Finally, we know that Thanos won't be fighting all of these heroes alone, although it sounds as if he could. So who will be joining his mad quest for destruction? It's been confirmed that Thanos' sidekicks will be the Black Order: Corvus Glaive, Proxima Midnight, Ebony Maw, and Black Dwarf. In the comics they are practically strong enough as individuals to take out the Avengers, so yeah, this squad is definitely worth spending a couple of movies on. What appears to be the difference in the MCU version is that they'll actually be Thanos' kids, making them siblings to Gamora and Nebula. Expect that to be a major issue going forward.opens May 4th 2018.