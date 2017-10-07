That AT&T Girl Is Playing Squirrel Girl In The 'New Warriors' TV Series

Finally there's a reason to get excited over Freeform'sTV series. Milana Vayntrub, a name you may not be familiar with, has been cast as the inexplicably popular Squirrel Girl. Vayntrub recently appeared on the hit series, This is Us, but you probably know her best as Lily from those AT&T commercials. In fact, she's become a nerdy sex symbol for the way she helps people add another line of service to their cell phone contracts.Vayntrub will play Doreen Green aka Squirrel Girl, and she'll be joined as one of the two leads by Derek Theler (), who will play Mr. Immortal. Mr. Immortal has no business being on the New Warriors since he was never on the team, but whatever. Squirrel Girl isn't really a New Warrior, either. They're joined by Jeremy Tardy () as Dwayne Taylor/Night Thrasher, Calum Worthy () as Robbie Baldwin/Speedball, Matthew Moy () as Zack Smith/Microbe and Kate Comer () as Deborah Fields/Debrii.Night Thrasher is one of my favorite Marvel characters, but I don't dig this version. He's being described as a Youtube superhero, which is far from the grim revenge-seeker that I dug in the comics. Then again, Freeform's show is a reality TV/social media send-up meant to be a light-hearted alternative to their darkseries. So I guess it's understandable.The 10-episodewill debut next year.