Thanos And Black Panther Rule In New Marvel Cinematic Universe Posters

I'm not even gonna pretend to front; I'm freaking out a little bit about what Marvel will show us at Comic-Con this weekend. We'll certainly get the Avengers: Infinity War teaser shown at D23 a few days ago, but I suspect there will be some stuff that nobody has seen yet. Just call it a hunch. Comic-Con is just a larger platform for Marvel to make huge announcements, and there may be one or two that emerge in the coming days.
But there's plenty to get hyped up about right now, like these high-res posters that debuted at D23. All of them are begging to be bought and hung on my wall right now, but especially the Black Panther one, featuring Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, and Lupita Nyong'o watching over Wakanda. The next features Thor and Hulk in an epic clash in Thor: Ragnarok. Here's hoping Thor can finally get revenge for that sucker punch in The Avengers.
Spider-Man: Homcoming concept artist Ryan Meinerding may have just graced us with the definitive look at Thanos before he unleashes the power of the Infinity Gauntlet on the Marvel Universe. I've always thought Thanos looked more intimidating without his armor. He's powerful enough not to need it, and wielding the power of the Gauntlet he's pretty much unstoppable. In this image he's even got all six of the Infinity Gems, too. Yeah, ain't nobody stoppin' him right now. [via CBM]
@disneyd23 might be over but here it is, my final image for the poster giveaway this weekend. While I usually love to design heroes for the MCU it's always fun to have a go at villains. Thank you to @therussobrothers for letting me take on The Mad Titan! Can't wait to see @joshbrolin kill it next year in Infinity War! This image is a homage to George Perez's iconic Infinity Gauntlet #1 cover. Next stop #SDCC! #avengers #infinitywar #d23expo #d23 #thanos #villians #madtitan #ryanmeinerding #georgeperez #infinitygauntlet
Here's my @disneyd23 Black Panther poster giveaway art. This along with my #thorragnarok image was also used as a banner for the Marvel Studios Pavilion this weekend. Credit goes to @adigranov for the awesome Black Panther design and my amazing Vis Dev co-worker @anthony_francisco_art for Nakia and Okeye. Can't wait to see @chadwickboseman @lupitanyongo and @danaigurira in Ryan Coogler's finished product, it's been a super cool project to work on. #blackpanther #wakanda #chadwickboseman #lupitanyongo #danaigurira #marvel #marvelcinematicuniverse #instaart #d23expo #d23