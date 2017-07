Thanos And Black Panther Rule In New Marvel Cinematic Universe Posters

I'm not even gonna pretend to front; I'm freaking out a little bit about what Marvel will show us at Comic-Con this weekend. We'll certainly get theteaser shown at D23 a few days ago, but I suspect there will be some stuff that nobody has seen yet. Just call it a hunch. Comic-Con is just a larger platform for Marvel to make huge announcements, and there may be one or two that emerge in the coming days.But there's plenty to get hyped up about right now, like these high-res posters that debuted at D23. All of them are begging to be bought and hung on my wall right now, but especially the Black Panther one, featuring Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, and Lupita Nyong'o watching over Wakanda. The next features Thor and Hulk in an epic clash in Thor: Ragnarok. Here's hoping Thor can finally get revenge for that sucker punch in The Avengers.concept artist Ryan Meinerding may have just graced us with the definitive look at Thanos before he unleashes the power of the Infinity Gauntlet on the Marvel Universe. I've always thought Thanos looked more intimidating without his armor. He's powerful enough not to need it, and wielding the power of the Gauntlet he's pretty much unstoppable. In this image he's even got all six of the Infinity Gems, too. Yeah, ain't nobody stoppin' him right now. [via CBM