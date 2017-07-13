7/13/2017
Taylor Kitsch Is Hunted By Dylan O'Brien In New Trailer For 'American Assassin'
I don't know how many trailers there have been for American Assassin (it's more than two), but today's feels like one too many. The film stars Teen Wolf and The Maze Runner star Dylan O'Brien in her first big boy role, playing author Vince Flynn's popular CIA agent, Mitch Rapp. Here's the synopsis:
AMERICAN ASSASSIN follows the rise of Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien), a CIA black ops recruit under the instruction of Cold War veteran Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton). The pair are then enlisted by CIA Deputy Director Irene Kennedy (Sanaa Lathan) to investigate a wave of apparently random attacks on both military and civilian targets. Together, the three discover a pattern in the violence leading them to a joint mission with a lethal Turkish agent (Shiva Negar) to stop a mysterious operative (Taylor Kitsch) intent on starting a World War in the Middle East.
As we see in this footage, the "mysterious operative" is actually one of Hurley's former trainees, making this a mission that is both deeply personal and very dangerous. While I'm not completely sold on O'Brien as a badass, even with his shaggy beard and shades, it does look like director Michael Cuesta (Kill the Messenger) has cooked up some killer action scenes.
American Assassin opens September 15th.