Taraji P. Henson Steps Into Action With New 'Proud Mary' Trailer

Taraji P. Henson is killing it in her career -- figuratively withandand now literally, thanks to her starring turn in the upcoming. Joining the ranks of Charlize Theron in the upcoming, Gina Carano in, and Scarlett Johansson inand as Marvel's Black Widow, Henson certainly looks like she can hold her own in the new trailer for the film.is the latest from director Babak Najafi (who previously directed 2016's) and stars Henson as a hit woman working for the Boston Mob who crosses paths with a young boy. His presence in her life awakens the mothering instincts the hired killer never knew she had -- for better and for worse.is slated for release on January 12, 2018, so we're going to have to wait a while to see Henson do the damn thing. Until then, we have this trailer, which you can watch below.