Sylvester Stallone's 'Creed 2' Screenplay Confirms Ivan Drago's Return
A few weeks ago Sylvester Stallone teased the possibility of Russian nightmare and killer of Apollo Creed, Ivan Drago, returning for Creed 2. It makes sense considering Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) still has some serious daddy issues to deal with, and maybe getting some revenge on Drago, or Drago's kid, would be something he's into. Well, it looks like he'll get that chance.
Stallone dropped another Instagram post revealing his completed script that will eventually become the Creed sequel's screenplay. First of all, I don't think we knew Sly would be writing this thing himself, but that appears to be the case. And if you look at the notes you can clearly see "Drago" in it.
Now does this absolutely confirm Drago will be in the movie? It's a pretty good bet, but this is still very early on and any story ideas by Stallone or anybody will need to be approved. It's not like Stallone will have a problem getting his buddy Dolph Lundgren back to play Drago. I'm not convince we need this particular story because Creed did a decent job of moving Adonis forward and this seems like a step backwards, but I understand why Stallone would be interested in it.
Plus now's as good a time for a good old fashioned America vs. Russia movie, doesn't it?