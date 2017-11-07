'Stranger Things' Return Date Confirmed; New Teaser, Synopsis, & More Revealed

While there has been a ton of talk from the cast and producers of Netflix's surprise hit, Stranger Things, what we actually know about the upcoming second season is pretty slim. We know there will be new characters, played by Sean Astin, Sadie Sink, and Paul Reiser; we know there will be nine episodes this time; and that Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) is still going to be central to the plot. There will also be more monsters, and a greater reveal of that spider creature previously teased in the first trailer. And finally, that the story structure and timeline would be played around with a little bit.
Well today we're starting to learn more, as Netflix has confirmed an October 27th release date, while dropping a new timeline, poster, season synopsis, and teaser.
1953, date unknown – MKUltra comes to Hawkins and begins experimentation
1979 – Police Chief Jim Hopper returns to Hawkins
1983, November 6 – The vanishing of Will Byers
1983, November 8 – The vanishing of Barbara Holland
2016, July 15 – Part 1
2017, October 27 – Part 2
It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the demagorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.
Excited to see what fresh terrors await the residents of Hawkins? Clear your schedule for Stranger Things season two when it hits Netflix on October 27th.
Some doors can't be closed. Season 2 of @Stranger_Things arrives on October 27th. pic.twitter.com/lfwssDomAD— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 11, 2017