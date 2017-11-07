'Stranger Things' Return Date Confirmed; New Teaser, Synopsis, & More Revealed

While there has been a ton of talk from the cast and producers of Netflix's surprise hit,, what we actually know about the upcoming second season is pretty slim. We know there will be new characters, played by Sean Astin, Sadie Sink, and Paul Reiser; we know there will be nine episodes this time; and that Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) is still going to be central to the plot. There will also be more monsters, and a greater reveal of that spider creature previously teased in the first trailer. And finally, that the story structure and timeline would be played around with a little bit.Well today we're starting to learn more, as Netflix has confirmed an October 27th release date, while dropping a new timeline, poster, season synopsis, and teaser.Excited to see what fresh terrors await the residents of Hawkins? Clear your schedule forseason two when it hits Netflix on October 27th.