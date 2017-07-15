'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Reveals Killer Behind-The-Scenes Footage

We all had our fingers crossed for a newtrailer, but we didn't get that. Lucasfilm and Disney don't need to do that when a behind-the-scenes featurette will more than suffice at whetting our appetites. Consider it done.This new piece of footage doesn't reveal much, or anything really, about the plot which is being locked up tighter than Han Solo in carbonite. Instead we get a lot of Rian Johnson and the cast teasing "shocking" developments, as well as glimpses at alien creatures we've never seen before. We do get a little bit of Rey and Luke back at Ahch-To, and the suggestion of darker tidings ahead. And, sadly, we also get another look at the late Carrie Fisher talking about what these movies mean to her. Pass the Kleenex, would you? There's a lot more, too, from new ships, fierce battles, and a look at Laura Dern as Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo of the Resistance.opens December 15th .