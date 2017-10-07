7/10/2017
*SPOILER* Kevin Feige On Zendaya Character Twist, Every 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Easter Egg Revealed
It's funny the things that get fanboys (and girls) all riled up. Spider-Man: Homecoming has been out for a few days, and is doing quite well at the box office, but that also means audiences have had a chance to catch up with one of the film's "twists". I mean...I guess it's a twist? To me it's just a clever little nod and nothing more, but for Spider-Man fans it's been a cause of some controversy. And if you guessed it had to do with the reveal of Zendaya's super-secretive character, then you'd be right.
If you don't know by now what goes down in the film's closing moments...well, then what the Hell are you doing reading this far down? It says SPOILERS right in the headline. Anyway, Zendaya's character Michelle reveals that her friends call her "MJ", an obvious reference to Mary Jane Watson, who does not appear in the movie at all. Now, clearly Michelle and Mary Jane Watson are not the same character and aren't intended to be, but still it's caused some to worry they're going to get an altogether different version of Peter Parker's most enduring love. Meaning she'd be colored, let's just keep it real.
Anyway, Marvel's Kevin Feige talked to IGN about the reveal, and he feels the same way about it that I think any rational person would. It's no big friggin' deal, ya'll...
"Well, we never even looked at it as a big reveal necessarily but more of just a fun homage to his past adventures and his past love. She's not Mary Jane Watson. She never was Mary Jane Watson. She was always this new high school character, Michelle, who we know there's an "M" in Michelle and an "M" in Mary. [laughs] So we're so clever and we thought, "Wouldn't it be neat if her initials were MJ?" And then I think it leaked that she would be playing MJ and then it became a whole headache for Zendaya to have to navigate. It was never a big, "Oh my God, it's a big reveal!" There are big reveals in the movie. That's not one of them."
He adds...
"She's not Mary-Jane Watson. Is she going to date Peter? Are they going to fall in love? She seems to be intrigued with him. There's a nice chemistry there. Who knows what will happen in the future films?"
If you want real spoilers, reveals, and Easter Eggs, Spider-Man: Homecoming has plenty of them. Most are pretty obvious, but there are a couple in there that only die-hards will know, like the Miles Morales tease coming from Donald Glover. The screening I was at was filled with "Oooooohhs and Ahhhhhhhs" when that went down, and I was right along with them. Check out the below video from Mr. Sunday Movies for a total rundown of the film's hidden surprises.