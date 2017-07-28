7/28/2017
'Sorta Like A Rock Star' To Be Bryce Dallas Howard's Directorial Debut
Bryce Dallas Howard is following in her father's footsteps in more ways than one. Just as Ron Howard began his career as an actor before making the move to directing, his daughter is now ready to make her directorial debut. And like her father, she's made sure to choose prime material to bring to the screen.
While she's directed her share of short films already, Howard will now make her directorial debut on Sorta Like A Rock Star, an adaptation of the novel by Matthew Quick, author of Silver Linings Playbook. Penned by Ol Parker (Mamma Mia, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel), whose hopeful sensibilities match Quick's to a tee, the film centers on Amber Appleton, a young girl who lives with her mom and her dog in the back of a yellow school bus. Despite that, all is well until tragedy strikes and she is forced to reevaluate her life.
So far it doesn't seem like Howard will cast herself in a role, but I guess that door is always open. The film has been in the works for a bit, once with Miguel Arteta (Youth in Revolt) attached to direct. But that was when Fox Searchlight had the rights, and now it's without a distributor. Though I think the family name Howard carries enough weight that finding a new one won't be a problem. [Variety]