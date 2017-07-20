7/20/2017
Sandra Bullock Joins Netflix's Post-Apocalyptic Thriller, 'Bird Box'
The post-apocalyptic thriller Bird Box has been in the works for a few years, and last we heard it had Andy Muschietti, director of the upcoming remake of Stephen King's It, attached to direct. But to be fair, his name is attached to everything lately. Since then, Universal dropped it and the rights were picked up by Netflix, and now they've added a dose of star power at the top, while Muschietti is no longer on board.
Sandra Bullock is in talks to star in the film, an adaptation of the 2014 novel by The High Strung frontman Josh Malerman. The story is "set in the near future when a mother (Bullock) and her two young children are among a small group of survivors after a mysterious alien force has driven the world's population to deadly violence. The three must make their way on a terrifying journey — 20 miles in a rowboat — while blindfolded, with nothing to rely on but the mother's wits and the children's trained ears."
Taking over as director is Oscar winner Susanne Bier, who made up for the dismal Serena with the hit TV miniseries, The Night Manager. She'll be working from a script by Eric Heisserer, writer of Arrival, so a lot of talent everywhere on this one. Let's hope Netflix can do it justice.