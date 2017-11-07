7/11/2017
Rumored 'Wonder Woman 2' Details Tease Cold War Setting And A Character's Return
Wonder Woman is now the highest-grossing DC Films movie ever, besting Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Suicide Squad. Impressive, and of course movement has already begun on a sequel, although director Patty Jenkins has not yet signed on to return. And although there is no script or anything yet, Screen Rant seems to think they have details on the sequel's storyline. If I seem a little suspicious, it's because I am.
Apparently, the followup movie will find Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman facing Soviet forces during the tail end of the Cold War in the 1980s. Okay...I'm not sure why Wonder Woman's solo franchise seems to be about building up her backstory, but whatever. The oddest part of this is that Steve Trevor, played by Chris Pine in the current movie, will make a return despite the fate he suffered. I mean, of course it wouldn't be surprising if Pine did come back; he's a big star and relegating him to one appearance seems silly. But I'm very curious to know how it would be possible for Trevor to return, unless he was bathed in one of those Lazarus Pits littered all over the DC Universe. If you don't know what a Lazarus Pit is, look it up.
I have my doubts about any of this, and will continue to be doubtful until there's more reliable sourcing. Supposedly Jenkins and DC Films co-chief Geoff Johns are working on a story now, which means it could be some time before we hear anything close to official. Then again, Comic-Con is next week and I'm sure they'll have something to say about Wonder Woman's further adventures.