RUMOR: Hugh Jackman to Voice Scar in 'The Lion King' Remake

And just like that with the new rumor that Hugh Jackman may be joiningremake, voicing the character of Scar, it’s safe to say that Disney is out for blood with this one; they’re kicking ass and taking names.Jackman may be joining an already stacked cast that includes Donald Glover as Simba, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, and the recently announced John Oliver as Zazu. Though, we haven’t gotten an official announcement, according to an insider, and a pretty vague tweet that showed him in Disneyland, Jackman is set to voice the character of the angry, bitter Uncle to Simba in this live-action remake. [Travis' Edit: No announcement of Jackman joining the cast was made at D23, so this is still very much a rumor.]With this rumor, I must say that I can’t wait to see who they’ll get for Nala and the hyenas. Jon Favreau, though I wasn’t the biggest fan of yourremake, I wanted to give you the benefit of the doubt with thisone and so far you have disappointed, so, kudos to you.