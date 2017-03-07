Robert Downey Jr. Teases His Exit From Marvel

"It’s this cyclical thing. I could have said when the first ‘Avengers’ came out: ‘It’s never going to get any better than that. Everybody stop’. But to me it’s always about people and opportunities, like the Russos, who I adore. Everyone says to me it’s like a glove that fits so well. I have to start over every time but I am starting over with a pretty solid base. I just never want to blow it for the last six or seven [MCU movies] I have done by dropping the ball because I decided to go do it one more time. I just want to hang up my jersey before it’s embarrassing.”





I think Iron Man bites it in Infinity War, but what do you think? Watch Iron Man next in Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 7th.



