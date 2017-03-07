Robert Downey Jr. Teases His Exit From Marvel

It is starting to look like the end is near for ol' Shellhead, and Downey has some thoughts on his potential exit and how he'd like to go out. He tells News.com.au...
"It’s this cyclical thing. I could have said when the first ‘Avengers’ came out: ‘It’s never going to get any better than that. Everybody stop’. But to me it’s always about people and opportunities, like the Russos, who I adore. Everyone says to me it’s like a glove that fits so well. I have to start over every time but I am starting over with a pretty solid base. I just never want to blow it for the last six or seven [MCU movies] I have done by dropping the ball because I decided to go do it one more time. I just want to hang up my jersey before it’s embarrassing.”
I think Iron Man bites it in Infinity War, but what do you think? Watch Iron Man next in Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 7th.