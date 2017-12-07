7/12/2017
Rising Star Jorge Lendeborg Jr. Takes Male Lead In 'Transformers' Bumblebee Spinoff
It's clear the Transformers franchise is undergoing a youth movement, and we're seeing that take shape in the Bumblebee spinoff. With Travis Knight (Kubo and the Two Strings) directing and Hailee Steinfeld set as the female lead, the latest addition to the cast is rising star Jorge Lendeborg Jr., who most recently had a small role in Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Lendeborg will take the male lead in the 1980s-set prequel which follows one of Bumblebee's early adventures. Although, not his earliest, as we recently saw in Transformers: The Last Knight that he and the Autobots fought Nazis during WWII. We don't know much about the plot or Lendeborg's role, but Steinfeld will play a tomboy and mechanic.
It was only last year that Lendeborg made his feature debut in the powerful Cleveland-set crime drama, The Land, a film that made it onto my best overlooked movies of 2016. He jumped from leading that film into booking a series of high-profile roles. He played Jason Ionello (the guy who hosts the school's TV station with Betty Brant) in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and is part of Robert Rodriguez's Alita: Battle Angel cast. He'll be seen later this month in Brigsby Bear, alongside SNL's Kyle Mooney.
The Bumblebee spinoff opens June 8th 2018. [THR]