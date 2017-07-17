RIP: 'Night Of The Living Dead' Director And Horror Icon George Romero Dead At 77

Horror legend George Romero, the man who established everything we've come to know about the modern zombie movie, has died at the age of 77 after a short bout with cancer.You don't really need me to go through his resume. We all know him best for his first film, 1968's landmark, a breakthrough not only for indie filmmaking but for the entire horror genre. Filled with political and social satire, the film would go on to create a genre that we had never seen before and continues to be copied to this very day. He would continue exploring his creation with 1978's, 1985's, and numerous others through late into his career.Romero never crept out from the shadow of his zombie franchise but he did manage to leave a mark on the genre in other ways with films such as Creepshow and The Crazies. He continued to experiment in an effort to find new ways to make politically charged statements while scaring his audience.While I've never been a huge horror buff, I remember Romero fondly as one of the first big interviews we did here at Punch Drunk Critics. It was for 2005's, and I think John Nolan and I were a bit in awe at being in the presence of such a legend. He was incredibly nice, forthright, and supportive of our work, and it meant a lot to both of us.George Romero will be missed, but his work will live on and continue to be an influence forever.