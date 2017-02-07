Review: 'The House', Will Ferrell And Amy Poehler Lose Big On This Gamble





Well, what can I say about The House that you wouldn’t already be thinking? That it’s a less than sub-par comedy that was put out by the Hollywood machine just to make a quick buck that exploited two comedy stars in the process?





Yes? No?





Well, whatever your answer happens to be, I’ll just start there.





The House is a less than sub-par comedy that was put out by the Hollywood machine just to make a quick buck that exploited to comedy stars in the process. I can understand that that particular description may sound a bit harsh, but I feel if I were to explain it, then it may lessen the blow. So, allow me to explain myself.





I’ll preface this by saying I didn’t go into this movie with huge expectations, but let’s go ahead and call a spade a spade. Let’s be real. This movie was marketed as a comedy. Other than the few jokes that I found genuinely funny, overall, the movie found a lot of its awkward jokes simply falling flat. Though, the premise of two parents creating an illegal casino just to send their daughter to college is original, the movie doesn’t really do more to add to the story besides adding in one measly sub-plot that still in the end feels like it was thrown into the movie at the last minute. The story at times seemed a bit corny and unfortunately, found itself being interrupted by rough editing of both the plot and actual scenes. In one scene, they have Will and Amy’s character, Scott and Kate Johansen, saying that they can’t go to Vegas with their neighbor. Then, in the very next scene, they’re in Vegas already gambling at a table. What happened to them not being able to go to Vegas? What was the turning point that got them to go??



Sadly, that wasn’t the only jump in the editing of the story that I noticed. The whole movie just felt lazy and I couldn’t help but to feel internally disappointed that Will and Amy would be a part of this movie. I feel as though if we’re getting a Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler movie then it should be more than this pile of mediocrity that we were given. This movie, overall, falls flat and I could certainly see it being all but forgotten about within the next week few months. Because this movie didn’t give me much, I don’t really have much else to say about it. If you’re looking for a movie that will ultimately end up wasting your time, then this is definitely the movie for you.





Rating: 1.5 out of 5

