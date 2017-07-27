Review: 'A Family Man', A Gerard Butler Take On An Old Story



I never know quite what to expect when I watch a Gerard Butler movie. He’s been an opera phantom, a Spartan king, a Secret Service agent… I never know quite what to expect when I watch a Gerard Butler movie. He’s been an opera phantom, a Spartan king, a Secret Service agent…



I do, however, know almost exactly what to expect when I watch a movie about a man struggling to balance his work life and his family life.





There’s nothing wrong with. It’s just that it’s pretty predictable: Dane Jensen (Gerard Butler) is a headhunter, the kind that has become very successful by occasionally treating ethics like suggestions and being on his phone all the time. It’s a character we’ve seen before, in this type of movie, and from Gerard Butler, where he is a bit of a douche-bro gunning to run the company when his ruthless boss, Ed Blackridge (WIllem Dafoe) announces his retirement. Despite us seeing that he does care for his family, we are introduced to his dynamic with his oldest son via telling him to run with him on account of getting fat. The kid is in elementary school.











As it turns out, Ryan (Maxwell Jenkins) isn’t getting fat; he has cancer. The timing is unbelievably inconvenient for Dane, who is competing with equally ambitious Lynn (Alison Brie) for the top spot at work. Despite how tired it is to watch a dad fail at juggling increased responsibilities at work with his increased responsibilities at home, Jenkins really shined as little Ryan, who wants to be an architect. My favorite scenes are the ones of Butler and Jenkins exploring Chicago architecture together, quietly enjoying iconic buildings together. These moments are really sweet and really help to draw you in emotionally as a viewer.











Again, there’s nothing particularly wrong with the story or the movie, but I had a few issues with it. First, Alison Brie’s talent is essentially completely wasted. I don’t know if her scenes were cut from the final edit of the movie, but she is hardly in it. You have to assume that Lynn is also very ambitious only because she is the person competing with Dane for Ed’s job, but we don’t really see any sign of her ambition. All we know is that her opinion of Dane and his team of bros is fairly low because of their sketchy methods, although she does admit that Dane is the hardest worker at the firm. Willem Dafoe also didn’t have very much screen time, but he was able to do a lot with the little that he had because his character was simply written to be a much more dynamic and to have more weight in his scenes. Alfred Molina, similarly, did not have a lot to work with and almost seemed like an afterthought in the context of the rest of the film, but more time is spent on his expressions and his lines. It just seemed like a really big waste of Alison Brie, who we hardly get to see and who hardly got any lines. There's an unnecessary comment about how she looks in a dress at the office holiday party and it's really a shame.











Second, the movie is just too long. There is really no need for this story, which has been done so many times and doesn’t really bring anything new to it, to be a nearly 2-hour picture. The pacing itself was actually fine, I didn’t feel it dragged too much at any point, but it could’ve been snappier. Maybe it's the movie forgot about the great acting talents it had in Brie, Molina, and Dafoe and tried to shoehorn them in. While I love those actors, I don't think the overall story would have suffered very much without them, and that's pretty unfortunate.





A Family Man, let me know if you felt similarly or if I am just foolish and salty...





Third, and this is a personal grievance, but I felt very tricked by a dramatic twist involving one of the characters. I didn't really feel stressed watching the movie until this point, and when the twist is revealed, I just felt foolish and, frankly, super salty. For such a big plot point, it seemed a bit unclear, and in that lack of clarity, pretty emotionally manipulative of the audience when the film already gets the amount of emotions I think it deserves. When you see, let me know if you felt similarly or if I am just foolish and salty...

The performances from the cast are really quite good considering the kind of overdone premise, and the beautiful scenes of father and son admiring architecture together are enough to make you want to visit Chicago in person to see it all for yourself. I just wish there was a little more from the great actors and a little less of a story we've seen many times in theaters.





Rating: 3 out of 5





