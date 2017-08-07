7/08/2017
Randall Park Will Play SHIELD Agent Jimmy Woo In 'Ant-Man And The Wasp'
Randall Park is a funny dude. I don't even watch his ABC series Fresh off the Boat, but every movie I've seen him in he's been a scene-stealer. He's even good in the otherwise-awful comedy, The House, and he was a bright spot in Snatched and Office Christmas Party, too. I even found his Kim Jong-un in The Interview worthy of the controversy it inspired. If it sucked nobody would have cared. And now he's going to make the Marvel Cinematic Universe a much funnier place, as well, because he's joined the cast of Ant-Man And The Wasp.
What's cool about it is who Park is playing. He'll play SHIELD agent Jimmy Woo, one of the earliest, and most positive portrayals of Asian-Americans in comic books. He debuted back in 1956 as an FBI agent doing battle against the Yellow Claw (I know, that name is horrible and super racist), and eventually moved on to become a spy tracking the earliest version of The Avengers, and then was part of the team sent to hunt Godzilla. Yeah, that Godzilla. Woo has remained a fixture in the Marvel Universe ever since, going on to lead the offbeat squad known as the Agents of Atlas. So having Woo as part of the MCU is really cool, and I hope they do more with him than just brief moments of comic relief.
Park joins Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lily, Michael Douglas, T.I., David Dastmalchian, Hannah John-Kamen, and Michael Pena in the Peyton Reed-directed sequel, opening on July 6th 2018. [TheTrackingBoard]