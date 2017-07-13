Rachel Crow May Take Key Role In The 'Transformers' Bumblebee Spinoff

I had never heard of Rachel Crow before taking in her surprisingly funny and heartfelt performance in Deidra & Laney Rob a Train while at Sundance, but now I'm a fan. So this is good news to learn that she's now in talks for a key role in the Transformers Bumblebee spinoff, joining Hailee Steinfeld and Jorge Lendeborg Jr.
Crow's role in the film hasn't been divulged, but we do know the story is set in the 1980s, telling an early adventure of the popular yellow Camaro...that I hope will actually be a Volkswagon Bug this time. *fingers crossed* Steinfeld will play a tomboy and mechanic who becomes another of Bumblebee's long line of human
As much as I don't want to watch a movie all about Bumblebee, they've now cast three of my favorite actors and so it must be seen.
Directed by Travis Knight, the Bumblebee spinoff opens June 8th 2018. [TheTrackingBoard]