Punch Drunk DVDs: 'The Zookeeper's Wife', 'Song to Song', And More!

This romantic period drama stars Jessica Chastain as Antonina, the wife of the Warsaw Zookeeper in Poland at the start of World War II. When their country is overtaken by the Nazis, the couple begins covertly working with the Resistance Movement to help protect and evacuate as many innocent people as possible.





We Said: “The Zookeeper's Wife holds the distinction of being one of the few Holocaust movies seen almost entirely from a female perspective, which may explain why it's also one of the least despairing and most romantic. The maternal spirit that shines through is one that embraces humans and animals alike. In the end, we can learn a lot from our animal friends. As Antonina says, ‘You look in their eyes and you know exactly what is in their hearts.’”Rating: 3.5 out of 5





















Acclaimed director Terrence Malick’s latest film tells the sprawling story of two young couples (Rooney Mara and Ryan Gosling, and Michael Fassbender and Natalie Portman), all of whom aspire to work in the music industry.





We Said: “Basically the same damn movie as [Director Terrence Malick’s last film] Knight of Cups, only replacing the shady excesses of Hollywood for the equally corrupting music industry, it's another example of a director who should have quit while he was ahead because now he's little more than a punchline.” Rating: 2 out of 5