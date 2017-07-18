Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Kong: Skull Island', 'Free Fire', 'Resident Evil: Vendetta', And More!

NEW THIS WEEK













This action-packed and star studded reboot of the King Kong franchise stars Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson as two civilians hired to join an expedition of scientists and soldiers on an previously uncharted Pacific Island during the closing days of the Vietnam War. Little do they know, the crew has stumbled their way into the kingdom of the infamous Kong, and a battle for survival is about to begin.





We Said: “Kong: Skull Island truly belongs to Kong, and it's the best King Kong movie since the 1933 classic. While I'm less enthused about the idea of a crossover ruining what makes this movie unique, if it turns out to be half as good as Kong: Skull Island, then bring on more monsters and LET THEM FIGHT!” Rating: 4 out of 5





















Free Fire is a quirky new 70’s set action comedy indie that sees Brie Larson , Armie Hammer, and Sharlto Copley stuck in a no-holds-barred warehouse shootout after a planned weapons deal goes south.





We Said: “Perhaps the best thing about Free Fire is that its aspirations are simple. It isn't looking for any awards, but accolades are sure to come. This is just a flat out damn good time at the movies, and we'd all be a lot better off in more could be as fun as Free Fire.” Rating: 4 out of 5













A new animated continuation of the Resident Evil action-horror franchise, Vendetta follows a team of soldiers as they hunt down hordes of zombies, all while trying stop the release of a deadly contained virus onto New York City.