Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Ghost in the Shell (2017)', 'The Boss Baby', 'Gifted', And More!

Set in the distant future, this live action remake of the anime classic stars Scarlett Johansson as cybernetically advanced super soldier Major, as she attempts to take down a powerful and mysterious new enemy threatening to hack into the minds of the enhanced. The more she discovers about her adversary’s plot, the more she uncovers of her own mysterious past.





We Said: “By transferring the spirit or "ghost" of the original Ghost in the Shell into a broader, crowd-pleasing frame, some of what it stood for was definitely lost. But not all of it; a glimmer still remains in Johansson's captivating performance. Hopefully she will be enough for skeptics to give this film a chance to impress on its own terms.” Rating: 3 out of 5

























Dreamworks Animation’s latest crowd-pleaser follows Tim, a wildly imaginative 7-year-old, as he tells the story of his new baby brother’s arrival into his life: the titular Boss Baby (Alec Baldwin). While the two don’t initially see eye to eye, the young brothers must soon set aside their differences to crack the top secret super spy mission the tough-as-nails Boss has been sent out to solve.





We Said: “The Boss Baby will win you over with Baldwin’s commitment to the absurdity. He manages to be both a calming force and an instigating one, and in a children’s movie that could have relied solely on expected choices, Baldwin messes with the mundane in an enjoyable, memorable way.” Rating: 3.5 out of 5

























Gifted stars Chris Evans as Frank, a devoted single man attempting to raise his brilliant niece Mary (Mckenna Grace) on his own. Set on allowing Mary to live a normal childhood, Frank comes to blows with distant relatives and School officials, all of whom believe they know what’s best for the gifted young girl.





We Said: “When all of the numbers are added up, Gifted amounts to an entertaining feel-good film that leaves viewers with plenty to consider.” Rating: 3.5 out of 5







