Punch Drunk DVDs: 'The Fate of the Furious', 'Smurfs, the Lost Village', 'The Lost City of Z', And More!

The latest entry in the increasingly insane action adventure franchise sees The Family return, this time battling mysterious globe-trotting super-hacker Cipher (Charlize Theron) who has seemingly corrupted group leader Dom (Vin Diesel). Together, the gang fights to save the world and rescue the man who brought them all together.





We Said: “Let's be clear; nobody is going to walk away from The Fate of the Furious disappointed. The genius of these movies is that they have allowed the audience to feel as much a part of Dominic Toretto's family as any of the characters he's surrounded by […] We've seen this franchise undergo one successful evolution already, and despite a few bumps in the road The Fate of the Furious shows there's still a lot of tread left on these tires.” Rating: 3.5 out of 5





















The Smurfs are back in an all new animated adventure, following their quest to follow a special map through the Forbidden Forest, and discover the magical secrets within.





We Said: “You know what you're getting with The Smurfs, and that's a sweet, colorful story with a happy ending. Everything reflects that, and that includes the peppy, neon visuals that will have you drowning in seas of blue.” Rating: 3 out of 5





















This new adventure period piece tells the story of real life explorer Percy Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam) and his journey through the Amazon where he discovered evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization that may have once inhabited the region, and his attempt to prove its existence.





We Said: “The Lost City of Z doesn't glorify [protagonist Percy] Fawcett, but nor does it condemn him for leaving his family behind, and possibly endangering them, because of his personal obsession. The nature of such obsession is deeply personal; we aren't meant to understand every reason behind Fawcett's exhaustive quest. What we have is [Director James] Gray's equally exhaustive, some might say obsessive, approach to passing down Fawcett's story, and that is enough to make us eager to receive it.” Rating: 3.5 out of 5



















