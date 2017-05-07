Princess Leia Helps An Ewok Escape In New 'Star Wars: Forces Of Destiny' Episode

Disney and Lucasfilm continue to crank out episodes of, only now they've moved on past the adventures of Rey and BB-8. And this next storyline is going to be bittersweet because it features Princess Leia, serving as a reminder of the recent loss of Carrie Fisher.While I personally love the chance to see a young Leia in action again, having her team up with one of those despicable Ewoks is a real problem. The story takes place on the forest moon of Endor during, not long after she encounters Wicket. It actually comes with a couple of interesting reveals that Star Wars completists may find interesting. Leia is voiced in the episode by Shelby Young.