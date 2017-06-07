Pop! Obsession: Funko's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Figures Come Out Swinging

There are some characters that always make great looking toys and action figures. Spider-Man is one of those characters, and Funko has done some of their best work with their Spider-Man: Homecoming Pop! Vinyl figures, if you ask me. With the film coming out this weekend (*cough*review here*cough*), of course it's time to start filling out your collection, unless you're Pop! obsessed and have already done so. I don't know anybody like that.
Entertainment Earth have a Spider-Man for every occasion. There's Peter Parker looking like a normal high school kid, perfect for the John Hughes-esque tone of the film; there's also Spidey in his homemade costume and then one designed for him by Tony Stark, who also has his own Pop! And who can forget The Vulture, who is hoping to catch Spidey and drop him from a ridiculous height to his doom.
When you click on any of our below links and make a purchase we get a small commission that helps us keep the lights on, at no cost to you at all.
