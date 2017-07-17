7/17/2017
Pop! Obsession: 'Valerian' Funko Pop! Figures, Worth Traveling Across Space-Time For
By now you already know I was split on Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, but with its bright, colorful, and imaginative array of alien characters it was practically made to be Funko-ized. With Valerian hitting theaters this week, a surprisingly large collection of Valerian Pop Vinyls are worth crossing time and space for.
Of course you get risk-taking, cosmos-jumping temporal agents Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne), armored up and ready for their next dangerous mission. Looking like a man to be respected is Commander Filitt (Clive Owen), although I'm a little upset they didn't include Herbie Hancock's Defense Minister or Ethan Hawke as the jolly pimp. Not even as exclusives! And then there are just a handful of the hundreds of extraterrestrials that make Valerian such a treat for the eyes. The information brokers known as the Doghan Daguis have negotiated their way into the Funko treatment, as well as the Jabba-esque crime boss Igon Siruss (John Goodman) and the cutesy trouble-making Da. Don't make his momma angry.
