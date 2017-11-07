Pop! Obsession: 'Thor: Ragnarok' Villain Surtur Gets A Fiery First Look Collectible

Now that Spider-Man: Homecoming is passing us by, the next movie on Marvel's list is Thor: Ragnarok. I just watched the awesome trailer again and it's almost as good as the Black Panther one. Almost. Unlike the previous Thor movies we're going to get a ton of new characters, and the ones who we are familiar with will be getting some serious visual upgrades, what with the gladiatorial world Thor and Hulk find themselves on. And of course, Funko has an entire line of cool new Pop! Vinyl figures, including our first look at the film's fiery villain who will end all things, Surtur!
Releasing this September a few weeks before Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters, Funko will unveil their line of Pop! Vinyls featuring multiple versions of Thor (including one with a beheaded Surtur that is kinda grizzly), two versions of Hulk including one in his Planet Hulk fighting gear, and new looks at Loki, two versions of the Hellish villain, Hela (played by Cate Blanchett), and Valkyrie, who is played by Tessa Thompson. We even get what I think is our first Bruce Banner figure, and a new figure for Heimdall, without that gigantic helmet for once.
The Surtur figure is a Gamestop exclusive, so you'll need to hit up the video game retailer to pick it up. Or be lazy like me and cop that joint from Ebay, assuming I don't find it at SDCC mad early.THOR RAGNAROK: An official photo of the POP lineup has been released, revealing our first look at Surtur. pic.twitter.com/a4Ce3WvNd1— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 7, 2017
If you're as Pop! Vinyl obsessed as me, the best places to go are our friends at Entertainment Earth. Our friends have the deepest inventory of Pops, including exclusives, at the best prices anywhere on the Internet. When you click on any of our below links and make a purchase we get a small commission that helps us keep the lights on, at no cost to you at all. Every little bit helps, and we thank all of you continue to support us and our sponsors. Thanks!
