7/25/2017
Pop! Obsession: Funko Reveals Creepy New Pennywise The Clown Pop! Vinyls!
I don't know if it would be a good idea for me to have these Funkos around the house. Especially at night with the lights out. Funko has unveiled a first look at their upcoming Pennywise the Clown Pop! Vinyls from the upcoming remake of Stephen King's It. Pennywise is played by Bill Skarsgard in the movie, and he's even creepier here standing at only 4" tall.
Pennywise comes in four variants: you can get the Hot Topic exclusive of him holding a red balloon, or the Walmart exclusive with his wig whipped into a frenzy and obscuring his face, and two versions holding Georgie's paper boat. The sepia-toned figure will be a limited edition 1/6th variant. Good luck getting that one. Hey, they all float down here, right?
These will be made available in September but you can pre-order them now. Stephen King's It, directed by Andy Muschietti, will creep into theaters on September 8th.
These will be made available in September but you can pre-order them now.
