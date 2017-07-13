7/13/2017
Pop! Obsession: 'War For The Planet Of The Apes' Figures Have Caesar Armed And Ready
When I started doing these I figured there would be Pop! Vinyls every month or so? But nah. Every week the latest movies also come with a line of new figures from Funko, and this week is no different as War for the Planet of the Apes finally hits theaters.
And of course the first Ape leading the way is Caesar, who not only has evolved into an awesome leader of his people, but he wields a mean shotgun. The second one is his loyal adviser, Maurice, the kind-hearted orangutan who has been by Caesar's side from the beginning. Finally, the one I'm most excited about as Bad Ape, the off-the-wall refugee who has been living alone so long he's practically domesticated himself. Look at that jacket!
