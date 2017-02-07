7/02/2017
Podcast: Summer Movie Explosion! Spider-Man: Homecoming, Baby Driver, Despicable Me 3!
It's a 60-minute Ironman match as me and Hannah Buchdahl of Cinema Clash go the whole hour reviewing Spider-Man: Homecoming, Baby Driver, Despicable Me 3, and The Big Sick! I'm exhausted. There shouldn't be that many movies crammed into one jam-packed show! And yet it's not all as I also give my thoughts on Sofia Coppola's southern thriller The Beguiled, and raunchy non comedy, The Little Hours! And all set to the tunes of that killer Baby Driver soundtrack. Boom.
