Podcast: Summer Movie Explosion! Spider-Man: Homecoming, Baby Driver, Despicable Me 3!

It's a 60-minute Ironman match as me and Hannah Buchdahl of Cinema Clash​ go the whole hour reviewing, and! I'm exhausted. There shouldn't be that many movies crammed into one jam-packed show! And yet it's not all as I also give my thoughts on Sofia Coppola's southern thriller, and raunchy non comedy,! And all set to the tunes of that killersoundtrack. Boom.Tune in and follow Cinema Royale on Blogtalkradio as part of Critical: The Movie Critics Network