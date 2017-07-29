Podcast: Comic-Con! Atomic Blonde! Detroit! Cinema Royale Is Back!



Cinema Royale is back, and I'll be recapping all I saw at San Diego Comic-Con with Blackfilm.com's Wilson Morales, who was my partner in crime on the show floor! We'll fill you in on everything Marvel, Warner Bros., Ready Player One, and more!

Plus, Black Reel Awards president Tim Gordon will have a hot take on Kathryn Bigelow's racially-charged drama, Detroit! And we'll also review Charlize Theron's scorching hot Atomic Blonde!

Tune in, listen up, and enjoy the show!

