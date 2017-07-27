Pennywise Terrifies In New Trailer For Stephen King's 'It'





Directed by Andy Muschietti and starring Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard (of Stranger Things, 'natch) , Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, Nicholas Hamilton, Jackson Robert Scott, and Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise the clown, the film centers on a group of heroic kids in a town where children are disappearing at an alarming rate. A sequel that follows the surviving characters as adults has already been green lit, and it makes sense considering any adaptation of King's book is a massive undertaking. It's simply too much for one movie.





Stephen King's It opens September 8th.





We may have Netflix'sto thank for the sudden wave of interest in the latest stab at Stephen King's. Quirky band of misfit kids battling forces of evil in a small suburban town while the adults scurry around mostly unaware of the danger, all done with an undeniably nostalgic vibe. Even at Comic-Con you could find It latching on to the pop culture phenomenon, placing creepy Pennywise clowns all across the city and freaking out the locals. Whatever works, right? And to be honest,looks pretty great and so does the latest trailer.