Olivia Munn May Be Returning For 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'

It doesn't make much sense for 20th Century Fox to bring in someone like Olivia Munn to play Psylocke if they don't intend to keep her around. And certainly in X-Men: Apocalypse they didn't use her to her full potential. The lack of screen time the telepathic ninja received is one of the biggest gripes fans had about the underwhelming film, but a new rumor suggests we'll have a chance to see more of her in action.
Omega Underground has been creepin' around Munn's Instagram and noticed that she recently landed in Toronto, which is where X-Men: Dark Phoenix will be shooting. It's always possible she's there to do reshoots on The Predator, but those are in a completely different location so probably not. Hopefully this means Psylocke will have a much larger role to play as the X-Men face off against the power of the Phoenix, and the Shi'ar empire who want to destroy it. Psylocke did manage to escape unscathed in the battle against Apocalypse, so it stands to reason she'll be back.
X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens November 2nd 2018. I expect we'll learn more at Comic-Con in a couple of weeks.