7/31/2017
Noomi Rapace Gets The Spotlight In New Trailer For 'What Happened To Monday'
So Netflix has decided to revert back to the What Happened to Monday title after briefly calling it Seven Sisters. Honestly, it probably doesn't matter. If you dig Noomi Rapace, then this sci-fi flick which features her in seven roles is going to get your attention no matter what the title is.
Directed by Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters) and co-starring Willem Dafoe and Glenn Close, the futuristic film stars Rapace as seven wildly different siblings who are taught by their father to evade the law since he violated the "One Child" policy. Here's the synopsis:
In a not so distant future, where overpopulation and famine have forced governments to undertake a drastic “One Child Policy,” seven identical sisters live a hide-and-seek existence pursued by the Child Allocation Bureau. The Bureau, directed by the fierce Nicolette Cayman (Glenn Close), enforces a strict family-planning agenda that the sisters outwit by taking turns assuming the identity of one person: Karen Settman (Noomi Rapace). Taught by their grandfather (Willem Dafoe) who raised and named them –Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday – each can go outside once a week as their common identity, but are only free to be themselves in the prison of their own apartment. That is until, one day, Monday does not come home…
Wirkola's a director who knows how to have a little bit of fun (he also directed Dead Snow) but I'm not seeing it in this trailer. Hopefully that changes because this is a nifty concept that could give Rapace one of the most enjoyable roles of her career.
What Happened to Monday? hits Netflix on August 18th.