7/03/2017
No 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' At San Diego Comic-Con This Year
I'll be honest, this is a serious blow to my excitement for San Diego Comic-Con. The last time I attended the greatest pop culture event of the year was in 2015 when Star Wars: The Force Awakens was there, and it was one of the best experiences I've ever had at Comic-Con. Well, the same won't be happening this time because Lucasfilm won't be bringing The Last Jedi there.
The news was confirmed by The Unofficial San Diego Comic-Con blog, an essential resource for any would-be con goer. There will be no specific The Last Jedi panels in Hall H, where all of the big breaking news and footage happens. That said, Lucasfilm will still be on hand, as a member of their publicity wing said, “Our presence at SDCC 2017 will be focused on our booth on the convention floor, so there will be no press events or interview opportunities this year.”
This isn't a total surprise, to be honest. Disney's D23 Expo is only days prior to Comic-Con and that's where we'll likely see a new trailer for The Last Jedi.
Sucks, because I was really hoping to see Benicio Del Toro up on that stage so he could mumble some gibberish about his character. Maybe next time!
San Diego Comic-Con takes place from July 19th-23rd. We'll be on hand taking in the sights and trying to cover as much as possible, when I can be pulled away from the Funko booth. If you're going to Comic-Con too, give us a shout!