Nick Fury Rumored For 'Captain Marvel', Watch First 4-Minutes Of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

It's like the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe all over again. Remember, early on it was Nick Fury who was the center of attention as the MCU gained its footing, connecting the movies through cameos and post-credit scenes. Eventually the role of overseer sort of shifted to Iron Man, and we see that play out in full as he mentors Peter Parker throughout Spider-Man: Homecoming.
But Fury, who hasn't been seen since Avengers: Age of Ultron, may be getting back to his old ways. A rumor surfacing at Omega Underground suggests Samuel L. Jackson will be partnering up with Brie Larson for Captain Marvel, co-starring with her when shooting begins on January 8th.
Perhaps even better than the Spider-Man/Iron Man partnership, the Nick Fury/Captain Marvel one features two characters with military backgrounds. We could see Fury trying to mold her into having the same outlook he has, the one that makes him the perfect secret-keeper for SHIELD. Plus, Jackson and Larson just finished working together on Kong: Skull Island, and Marvel may want to use that chemistry to their benefit. Jackson, like a lot of the Marvel veterans at this point, will need to re-up his contract because his current one ends after Avengers 4.Looks like @SamuelLJackson will indeed be co-starring with @brielarson in #CaptainMarvel. Expected to begin shooting on January 8th in ATL. pic.twitter.com/SQyLdYZGDS— Christopher M (@_ChristopherM) July 1, 2017
Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts revealed to io9 that Fury could've been the mentor to Parker, creating "mood reels" that put them together. But the dynamic worked better with Iron Man...
“I don’t know what the situation would be,” he said. “But that would be a person he’d want to get in trouble with.”
“The Russo Brothers set up this relationship just so elegantly in Civil War. So, for me, it was about examining the fallout of that. Because when you look at what they did in that movie, Tony Stark plucks this 15-year-old kid out of obscurity, takes him on this insane adventure in Germany, doing something that’s potentially very questionable, and then we see him just dropped off in his bedroom in Queens. So the question is, ‘Now what?’ That lays the ground work for a lot of interesting questions like ‘How much did Tony really think this through? What did Peter think now about his relationship with Tony? Is Tony ready for this kind of responsibility? To me that movie raised so many fun and interesting questions that I used that as the spring board into this story.”
Meanwhile, Marvel has decided to drop the first four minutes of Spider-Man: Homecoming online, even though the film opens on July 7th. Why? Who knows? They don't need to. It's a cool intro, anyway, showing Parker as he documents his debut in Captain America: Civil War, social media-style.